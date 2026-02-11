J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $555,000 in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF $PJFG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 724,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJFG opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a market cap of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.22. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

