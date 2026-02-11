J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,982 AECOM $ACM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 792,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in AECOM by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Amundi lifted its stake in AECOM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,846,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,355,000 after purchasing an additional 162,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

NYSE ACM opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

