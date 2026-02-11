Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $15.53 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average is $229.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon's connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper.

Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers.

Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain.

Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts.

Amazon One Medical launched a beta "Health Insights" feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact.

Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans.

Amazon launched "Pay by Bank" in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact.

Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today's weakness.

High insider selling and elevated options activity (many calls) have raised short‑term governance/flow concerns for some investors, adding to volatility.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

