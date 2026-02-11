Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 586,368 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 437.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $39,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FJUL. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 48.9% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Uptick Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

