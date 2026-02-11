Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,172 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $39,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:STZ opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $126.45 and a 52-week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.