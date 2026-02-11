American Century Select High Yield ETF $AHYB Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 77.86% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Select High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA AHYB opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $43.55 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
American Century Select High Yield ETF Company Profile
The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
