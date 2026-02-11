Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $40,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

