John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,565 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.93% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $40,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 759.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JHML opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

