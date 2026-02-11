National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $86.1710, with a volume of 287109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Health Investors from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, January 5th. National Bankshares set a $85.00 target price on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

