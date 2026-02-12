Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $26.15 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,313 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after acquiring an additional 485,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.59 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.52 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.