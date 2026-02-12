Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $1.78 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and procedure growth support fundamentals. Intuitive reported a recent quarter that beat EPS and revenue estimates and showed high year‑over‑year revenue growth, and analysts continue to point to strong procedure trends and da Vinci 5 adoption — a fundamental driver that can support longer‑term revenue and system placements.

Intuitive reported a recent quarter that beat EPS and revenue estimates and showed high year‑over‑year revenue growth, and analysts continue to point to strong procedure trends and da Vinci 5 adoption — a fundamental driver that can support longer‑term revenue and system placements. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary / analyst insights that highlight execution. Recent analyst notes (roundups) have discussed Intuitive alongside other healthcare names, keeping attention on the company’s execution and product cycle. Article Title

Recent analyst notes (roundups) have discussed Intuitive alongside other healthcare names, keeping attention on the company’s execution and product cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Market data and charting reference. Interactive charting and market pages are being used by traders to monitor the pullback and technical levels (50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are near each other), supporting short‑term trading interest. Article Title

Interactive charting and market pages are being used by traders to monitor the pullback and technical levels (50‑day and 200‑day moving averages are near each other), supporting short‑term trading interest. Negative Sentiment: Executive insider selling disclosed this week. Multiple filings show senior executives (EVP Myriam Curet and VP Fredrik Widman) sold shares in early February, with some sales materially reducing their individual holdings — a near‑term negative signal for market sentiment. Filings: Myriam Curet SEC filing and Fredrik Widman SEC filing

Multiple filings show senior executives (EVP Myriam Curet and VP Fredrik Widman) sold shares in early February, with some sales materially reducing their individual holdings — a near‑term negative signal for market sentiment. Filings: and Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate / “priced for perfection” narrative. Commentary in the financial press is questioning whether ISRG’s valuation still assumes flawless execution after a recent pullback, raising investor caution around the stock’s premium multiple. Article Title

Commentary in the financial press is questioning whether ISRG’s valuation still assumes flawless execution after a recent pullback, raising investor caution around the stock’s premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Recent share underperformance highlighted by analysts. Coverage notes that ISRG has fallen roughly mid‑double digits over the last three months despite ongoing procedure growth, which may have prompted short‑term selling pressure and re‑rating risk. Article Title

Coverage notes that ISRG has fallen roughly mid‑double digits over the last three months despite ongoing procedure growth, which may have prompted short‑term selling pressure and re‑rating risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears anomalous / not a clear driver. Recent short‑interest reports in the feed show zeros or NaN values and an effectively 0 days‑to‑cover figure — this looks like a data anomaly rather than confirmed heavy shorting, so it’s unlikely to be a meaningful market driver today.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $496.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $609.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

