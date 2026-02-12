2,604 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Reported strong Q4 profitability and beat consensus on EPS; Q4 EPS was $3.24 vs. estimates of $2.89 and management reported a 66% year-over-year revenue increase. This underpins the company’s high margins and cash generation. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Reported strong Q4 profitability and beat consensus on EPS; Q4 EPS was $3.24 vs. estimates of $2.89 and management reported a 66% year-over-year revenue increase. This underpins the company’s high margins and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Company press release/financials show material revenue ramp to $1.66B for the quarter and very strong net margin/ROE metrics, supporting longer-term upside if growth sustains. BusinessWire: Q4 & Full-Year Results

Company press release/financials show material revenue ramp to $1.66B for the quarter and very strong net margin/ROE metrics, supporting longer-term upside if growth sustains. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and management commentary — useful for assessing forward assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and investor materials are available for detail on guidance, segment performance and management commentary — useful for assessing forward assumptions. Negative Sentiment: News outlets flagged softer advertising demand and rising competition; Reuters reported the quarter “missed quarterly revenue estimates” in the context of tepid ad demand, which likely pressured the stock despite the beat on certain metrics. Reuters: Misses Revenue Estimates Amid Competition

News outlets flagged softer advertising demand and rising competition; Reuters reported the quarter “missed quarterly revenue estimates” in the context of tepid ad demand, which likely pressured the stock despite the beat on certain metrics. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction/coverage showed the shares dipping in after-hours trading and commentary highlighting the stock falling “despite” results — indicating investor concern about guidance, demand trends or valuation after recent run-ups. CNBC: After-Hours Movers

Market reaction/coverage showed the shares dipping in after-hours trading and commentary highlighting the stock falling “despite” results — indicating investor concern about guidance, demand trends or valuation after recent run-ups. Neutral Sentiment: Context: the stock had recently rallied after a short-seller retraction, raising the bar for continued gains and making the name susceptible to profit-taking on any sign of mixed execution. MSN: Short-seller Retraction Coverage

APP opened at $456.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.60. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.05.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

