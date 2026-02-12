The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Stake Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $167.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.