Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

