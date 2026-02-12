Daiwa Securities Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5%

Amgen stock opened at $366.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $385.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa raised its price target to $410 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside versus recent levels. Daiwa target raise

Daiwa raised its price target to $410 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental tailwinds: Amgen recently beat EPS and revenue expectations and set FY2026 EPS guidance (21.60–23.00), which supports near-term confidence in earnings power and helped lift sentiment. (Company earnings release)

Fundamental tailwinds: Amgen recently beat EPS and revenue expectations and set FY2026 EPS guidance (21.60–23.00), which supports near-term confidence in earnings power and helped lift sentiment. (Company earnings release) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a momentum-themed piece highlighting AMGN as a top-ranked momentum stock — useful for momentum investors but not a direct catalyst. Zacks momentum article

Zacks published a momentum-themed piece highlighting AMGN as a top-ranked momentum stock — useful for momentum investors but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (reported as “Moderate Buy”), which is supportive but largely confirms existing analyst views. Consensus rating

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (reported as “Moderate Buy”), which is supportive but largely confirms existing analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen will trade ex-dividend in two days — a routine liquidity/event timing item that can briefly affect intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Ex-dividend notice

Amgen will trade ex-dividend in two days — a routine liquidity/event timing item that can briefly affect intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest reports show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be erroneous or non-actionable data, so it shouldn’t be driving meaningful market moves today.

Recent short-interest reports show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be erroneous or non-actionable data, so it shouldn’t be driving meaningful market moves today. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target from $280 to $295 but that target still implies a material downside relative to recent market levels, which could temper upside expectations despite the upgrade. Mizuho target note

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

