Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Sells 21,113 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,023,088,000 after buying an additional 3,522,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after buying an additional 723,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,099,000 after acquiring an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

