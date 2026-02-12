Cibc World Market Inc. Has $27.58 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,741 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after purchasing an additional 932,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $377,726,000 after buying an additional 791,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $202.24 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total transaction of $245,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,148. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,943,734 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.