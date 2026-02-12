Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations decreased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 0.5% of Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $313.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.60. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

