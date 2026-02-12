Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,704 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up approximately 2.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 50.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

