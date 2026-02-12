Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $366.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $385.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa raised its price target to $410 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside versus recent levels. Daiwa target raise

Daiwa raised its price target to $410 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental tailwinds: Amgen recently beat EPS and revenue expectations and set FY2026 EPS guidance (21.60–23.00), which supports near-term confidence in earnings power and helped lift sentiment. (Company earnings release)

Fundamental tailwinds: Amgen recently beat EPS and revenue expectations and set FY2026 EPS guidance (21.60–23.00), which supports near-term confidence in earnings power and helped lift sentiment. (Company earnings release) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a momentum-themed piece highlighting AMGN as a top-ranked momentum stock — useful for momentum investors but not a direct catalyst. Zacks momentum article

Zacks published a momentum-themed piece highlighting AMGN as a top-ranked momentum stock — useful for momentum investors but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (reported as “Moderate Buy”), which is supportive but largely confirms existing analyst views. Consensus rating

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (reported as “Moderate Buy”), which is supportive but largely confirms existing analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen will trade ex-dividend in two days — a routine liquidity/event timing item that can briefly affect intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Ex-dividend notice

Amgen will trade ex-dividend in two days — a routine liquidity/event timing item that can briefly affect intraday moves but is not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest reports show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be erroneous or non-actionable data, so it shouldn’t be driving meaningful market moves today.

Recent short-interest reports show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be erroneous or non-actionable data, so it shouldn’t be driving meaningful market moves today. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target from $280 to $295 but that target still implies a material downside relative to recent market levels, which could temper upside expectations despite the upgrade. Mizuho target note

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

