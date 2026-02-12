Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 373,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $628.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $646.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

