Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Has $2.75 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is -950.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $332,266.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

