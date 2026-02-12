Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $159.97 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

