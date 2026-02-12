Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $2.55 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $774.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $775.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on CAT to $820 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger earnings/valuation expectations that support further upside. Read More.

Argus raised its price target on CAT to $820 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger earnings/valuation expectations that support further upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America increased its price target to $825 and kept a buy rating — another major house lifting its fair value estimate, which helps drive demand from institutional investors. Read More.

Bank of America increased its price target to $825 and kept a buy rating — another major house lifting its fair value estimate, which helps drive demand from institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple feature pieces position Caterpillar as an unexpected beneficiary of the AI and data-center boom (and as a leader in digitizing construction), reinforcing a long-term growth narrative beyond traditional equipment sales. Read More.

Multiple feature pieces position Caterpillar as an unexpected beneficiary of the AI and data-center boom (and as a leader in digitizing construction), reinforcing a long-term growth narrative beyond traditional equipment sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deep-dive coverage on Caterpillar’s AI-driven construction platforms and services underscores higher-margin recurring revenue opportunities and product differentiation. Read More.

Deep-dive coverage on Caterpillar’s AI-driven construction platforms and services underscores higher-margin recurring revenue opportunities and product differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and reporting show revenue strength (2025 Q4 revenue +18%), supporting the bullish analyst revisions and valuation expansion. Read More.

Recent results and reporting show revenue strength (2025 Q4 revenue +18%), supporting the bullish analyst revisions and valuation expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar’s CFO Andrew Bonfield will participate in a Barclays fireside chat next week — an investor-relations event that could provide incremental guidance color but is not a major catalyst by itself. Read More.

Caterpillar’s CFO Andrew Bonfield will participate in a Barclays fireside chat next week — an investor-relations event that could provide incremental guidance color but is not a major catalyst by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting India’s infrastructure boom lists CAT among firms well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure spending — supportive longer-term tailwind but execution dependent. Read More.

Coverage highlighting India’s infrastructure boom lists CAT among firms well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure spending — supportive longer-term tailwind but execution dependent. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Smaller institutional moves: Allegheny Financial Group modestly increased its stake; large funds continue to hold meaningful positions — signals of steady institutional interest but not a near-term price driver. Read More.

Smaller institutional moves: Allegheny Financial Group modestly increased its stake; large funds continue to hold meaningful positions — signals of steady institutional interest but not a near-term price driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported (notably Anthony Fassino and other filings showing sales), which can be read as diversification or tax-related but may create short-term perception pressure. Read More. / Read More.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

