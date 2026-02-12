Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations cut its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in CRH were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of CRH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in CRH by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 551,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $127.75 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.