Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,606 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Fortive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 311,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

