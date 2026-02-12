Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Reduces Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 41,611 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Intel News

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.55, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

