Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.

CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 13.9% of CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 7,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamental and buy-the-dip narratives remain — several pieces argue Netflix still has long-term growth and margin advantages (earnings beat in January, strong revenue growth), creating a base for rebound if deal risk eases. 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional positioning and options activity suggest some investors are treating the sell-off as an event-driven opportunity — heavy institutional buying and option flows can amplify recoveries if regulatory noise clears. 2 Subscription Economy Winners That Still Dominate Their Niches
- Neutral Sentiment: Management seeks to calm markets — Netflix executives have publicly downplayed the DOJ antitrust probe as “ordinary course of business,” which could limit panic but doesn’t remove regulatory risk. Monitor official DOJ developments for clarity. Netflix exec calls DOJ probe into $82.7B Warner Bros deal ‘ordinary course of business’
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/legal noise persists — broader entertainment headlines (labor/AI, legal testimony referencing Netflix-style engagement) keep volatility elevated but are not Netflix-specific catalysts today. Instagram chief likens social media addiction to being hooked on a Netflix show in trial testimony
- Negative Sentiment: Competing bid from Paramount materially raises deal risk — Paramount Skydance sweetened its offer with ticking fees and a pledge to cover Netflix’s $2.8B breakup payment, making a switch away from Netflix more plausible and pressuring NFLX shares. Paramount sweetens Warner Bros bid with offer to pay Netflix break-up cost, other fees
- Negative Sentiment: Activist investor pressure increases uncertainty — Ancora has built a substantial WBD stake and is publicly pushing Warner Bros. Discovery to engage with Paramount, raising the odds of a contested outcome and more volatility for Netflix while the takeover remains unresolved. Ancora Capital builds stake in Warner Bros, plans to oppose Netflix deal
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (CEO, CFO and others) — recent disclosed sales by CEO Gregory Peters, CFO Spencer Neumann and other insiders add to near-term negative sentiment; large executive sales can be read as liquidity-taking or signal concern around valuation/deal execution. CEO sale SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and bearish narratives — several outlets question the deal’s payoff, highlight potential buyback pauses and stress the stock’s recent pullback; negative coverage can keep pressure on the share price until deal clarity returns. Is Netflix’s 10% Dip a Buying Opportunity or a Warning Sign?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Netflix Stock Down 3.1%
Netflix stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,669.49. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.