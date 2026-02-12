Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.

CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 13.9% of CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 7,743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cfra Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Huber Research cut Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Netflix stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $751,584.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,669.49. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

