Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,786 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friday Financial increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 853,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.