Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,865 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 5.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $44,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paramount added a 25¢/share quarterly “ticking fee” for delays past Dec. 31, 2026, and pledged to cover the $2.8B Netflix termination fee — changes that materially reduce regulatory/timing risk for shareholders and make the $30 offer more attractive versus Netflix’s $27.75 deal. Strategic Masterstroke: Paramount Adds a Ticking Fee to Warner Bros. Bid

Paramount added a 25¢/share quarterly “ticking fee” for delays past Dec. 31, 2026, and pledged to cover the $2.8B Netflix termination fee — changes that materially reduce regulatory/timing risk for shareholders and make the $30 offer more attractive versus Netflix’s $27.75 deal. Positive Sentiment: Activist Ancora has built roughly a $200M stake in WBD and publicly threatened a proxy fight, urging the board to engage with Paramount and arguing Paramount’s amended offer could be a “Superior Proposal” — pressure that raises the chance the board reopens talks or shareholders support the higher cash bid. Activist investor Ancora builds stake in Warner Bros, plans to oppose Netflix deal

Activist Ancora has built roughly a $200M stake in WBD and publicly threatened a proxy fight, urging the board to engage with Paramount and arguing Paramount’s amended offer could be a “Superior Proposal” — pressure that raises the chance the board reopens talks or shareholders support the higher cash bid. Neutral Sentiment: Market pricing reflects an “arbitrage spread” — WBD trades above the signed Netflix floor ($27.75) but below Paramount’s $30, implying the market assigns a real (but narrowing) chance Paramount succeeds; short interest has also declined recently, reducing downside pressure. Strategic Masterstroke: Paramount Adds a Ticking Fee to Warner Bros. Bid

Market pricing reflects an “arbitrage spread” — WBD trades above the signed Netflix floor ($27.75) but below Paramount’s $30, implying the market assigns a real (but narrowing) chance Paramount succeeds; short interest has also declined recently, reducing downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Significant regulatory and governance risks remain: WBD’s board previously recommended Netflix’s agreement, antitrust reviews could still block or delay a deal, and a proxy fight would add cost and uncertainty — any of which could produce volatility or a lower eventual outcome. Where the Battle for Warner Bros. Stands Now

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,520.08. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.