Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.

CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 13.2% of CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $348.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

