Atria Investments Inc Has $15.18 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 7,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,476.80. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total transaction of $481,492.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,849.10. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $6,317,097. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $978.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $931.46. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

