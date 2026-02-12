75,170 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Purchased by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000. IQVIA comprises about 1.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

NYSE:IQV opened at $177.01 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

