Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

