Caprock Group LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.71.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.