Freemont Management S.A. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key T-Mobile US News
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile raised its multi‑year growth outlook at its Capital Markets Day — management lifted its 2027 service‑revenue and adjusted free cash flow targets (higher long‑term growth and cash generation supports valuation and buybacks). T-Mobile Raises the Bar — Business Wire
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed revenue beat and strong customer growth (robust postpaid and broadband additions), giving credibility to the growth story even though some profit metrics were mixed — supports revenue momentum and recurring cash flow. TMUS Q4 Earnings Beat — Zacks
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts largely stayed constructive: Goldman Sachs and Barclays raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight stances, providing fresh upward earnings/valuation support. Goldman Sachs Adjusts PT — MarketScreener
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic wins: T‑Mobile touted real‑time agentic AI in‑network and emphasized 5G FWA broadband as a competitive alternative to rivals’ fiber focus — product differentiation that can sustain ARPU and share gains. Agentic AI Platform — MobileWorldLive
- Neutral Sentiment: T‑Mobile agreed to sell €2.5 billion of euro‑denominated senior notes (completed allocation across 2032/2035/2038 maturities). Proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes (could fund buybacks/dividends but increases leverage). Euro‑denominated Senior Notes — Business Wire
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed: a few price‑target trims (TD Cowen, Scotiabank) offset some raises — net effect keeps consensus upside but signals differing views on near‑term subscriber momentum. TD Cowen Adjusts PT — MarketScreener
- Negative Sentiment: Subscriber adds disappointed some investors — net postpaid phone adds were strong historically but below some Wall Street expectations, and adjusted EPS metrics were mixed/varied by reporting standard, prompting short‑term caution. Subscriber Growth Miss — Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: BBB/NAD recommended T‑Mobile modify or discontinue certain in‑flight Wi‑Fi advertising claims after a Verizon challenge — a reputational/marketing headwind (likely limited financial impact but a negative signal). NAD Advertising Recommendation — GlobeNewsWire
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at T-Mobile US
In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.
T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.
T-Mobile US Profile
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
