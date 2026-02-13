Freemont Management S.A. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

