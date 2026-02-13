Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88,467 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 17.8% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $63.22 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,263 shares in the company, valued at $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at $21,170,521.60. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 789,521 shares of company stock worth $61,989,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and growth forecast triggered a short-term rally (about a 10% intraday pop on Feb. 10), showing there is still buy-side conviction on Roblox’s long-term growth and creator-economy potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox published safety initiatives for Safer Internet Day — good for long-term trust and retention but unlikely to deliver immediate revenue upside. Read More.

Roblox published safety initiatives for Safer Internet Day — good for long-term trust and retention but unlikely to deliver immediate revenue upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term bullish scenarios are being debated (e.g., whether RBLX can reach ~$150 by 2030); these are speculative and matter more to long-horizon investors than to near-term price action. Read More.

Longer-term bullish scenarios are being debated (e.g., whether RBLX can reach ~$150 by 2030); these are speculative and matter more to long-horizon investors than to near-term price action. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant, clustered insider selling: CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his reported direct stake) and several other senior insiders sold large blocks across Feb. 10–11. The size and concentration of these sales is being read negatively by the market and likely added downward pressure. Read More. · Read More.

Significant, clustered insider selling: CEO David Baszucki sold ~272k shares (~25% reduction in his reported direct stake) and several other senior insiders sold large blocks across Feb. 10–11. The size and concentration of these sales is being read negatively by the market and likely added downward pressure. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/reputational risk: Australia has asked to meet with Roblox over complaints about grooming and graphic content, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs that can hurt user trust and monetization. Read More.

Regulatory/reputational risk: Australia has asked to meet with Roblox over complaints about grooming and graphic content, signaling potential regulatory scrutiny and compliance costs that can hurt user trust and monetization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Round-up analysis explaining the latest pullback (insider selling, regulatory headlines, mixed post-earnings read) — useful for investors wanting a consolidated view of why shares are down. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

