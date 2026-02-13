Freemont Management S.A. Has $438,000 Position in Fabrinet $FN

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $462.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $531.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Barclays lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.11.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

