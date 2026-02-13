Freemont Management S.A. Sells 77,700 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Toast were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Toast by 322.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Toast by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Toast
In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $229,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,820.14. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $295,358.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 338,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,663. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Toast Stock Down 6.7%
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toast declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
More Toast News
Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reiterated its buy rating on Toast, which can lend support to the stock by signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s growth outlook. Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Toast Inc (TOST)
- Positive Sentiment: A bullish Seeking Alpha piece argues Toast is being unfairly punished amid sector weakness, highlighting ~30% ARR growth, expanding margins and rising take rate — fundamentals that could drive longer-term upside if execution continues. Toast Is Not A Horse: Why This SaaS Stock Could Outrun The AI Panic
- Neutral Sentiment: The board approved a share repurchase authorization, a normally positive signal, but the disclosed figure shows $0.00 (likely a placeholder), leaving the buyback’s size/timing unclear and limiting immediate impact. RTT News — Stock Buybacks
- Negative Sentiment: Toast reported Q4 results that missed consensus on the bottom line: management reported EPS below Street estimates (company disclosures cited an EPS miss vs. consensus), which is the primary catalyst for the intraday weakness despite revenue growing ~22% year-over-year. Investors tend to punish EPS misses, especially for growth-tech names priced for execution. Toast Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple news summaries and outlets noted the quarterly earnings “lag” versus estimates, reinforcing negative momentum from the miss and raising near-term volatility risk as investors reassess near-term guidance and margin cadence. Toast (TOST) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
Toast Profile
Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.
Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.
