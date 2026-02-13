Freemont Management S.A. Sells 77,700 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Toast were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Toast by 322.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $1,329,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Toast by 10.9% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Toast by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $229,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,820.14. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $295,358.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 338,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,663. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TOST shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore upgraded shares of Toast from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

