Caprock Group LLC Buys New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $225.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.13. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.