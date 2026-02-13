Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of MCD opened at $331.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $333.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day moving average of $308.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.
Key Stories Impacting McDonald’s
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — McDonald’s reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results (revenue up ~9.7% YoY; EPS topped consensus), a primary bullish catalyst for the stock. McDonald’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Value-driven traffic recovery — Management says Extra Value Meals, $5 meal bundles and promotions lifted U.S. traffic and drove the fastest comparable-sales growth in over two years, while loyalty engagement climbed strongly. McDONALD’S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets rising — Multiple firms have raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings after the beat, supporting upside momentum. MCD Price Target Raised at Truist (example)
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/pop-culture buzz — Stunts like free McNugget “caviar” kits and the seasonal Shamrock Shake generated headlines and short-term traffic spikes; good for brand momentum but limited long-term earnings impact. McDonald’s launches McNugget caviar kits
- Negative Sentiment: Franchisee tensions — Some franchisees are resisting centralized pricing/value directives; uneven local execution or disputes could limit consistent margin or traffic benefits. Value is the key to McDonald’s growth plans, but it’s creating tensions with some franchisees
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A senior U.S. executive disclosed a ~2,626-share sale (~$854k), which some investors view as profit-taking after the earnings pop. SEC Form 4: Joseph M. Erlinger sale
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,464 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.