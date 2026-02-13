Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,242,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 486,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 402,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,704,117.25. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,900. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — Airbnb reported $2.78B in revenue (above estimates), showing continued top‑line growth that supports the travel rebound thesis. Read More.

Q4 revenue beat — Airbnb reported $2.78B in revenue (above estimates), showing continued top‑line growth that supports the travel rebound thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company guided first‑quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, citing strength in premium bookings — that upside guidance can help stabilize sentiment if sustained. Read More.

Company guided first‑quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, citing strength in premium bookings — that upside guidance can help stabilize sentiment if sustained. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term flow is binary: options/volatility and prediction‑market activity ahead of the print amplified moves but don’t change fundamentals — expect continued short‑term noise. Read More.

Near‑term flow is binary: options/volatility and prediction‑market activity ahead of the print amplified moves but don’t change fundamentals — expect continued short‑term noise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest “spikes” appear to be data/reporting anomalies (0/NaN figures) and likely have limited informational value for traders. Read More.

Reported short‑interest “spikes” appear to be data/reporting anomalies (0/NaN figures) and likely have limited informational value for traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Airbnb reported $0.56 EPS versus ~$0.66 consensus; rising investment spending inflated expenses and weighed on near‑term profitability. Read More.

EPS miss — Airbnb reported $0.56 EPS versus ~$0.66 consensus; rising investment spending inflated expenses and weighed on near‑term profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Founder/director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares in recent filings — sizeable insider selling can sap sentiment ahead of an earnings‑driven re‑rating. Read More.

Founder/director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares in recent filings — sizeable insider selling can sap sentiment ahead of an earnings‑driven re‑rating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market headwinds (confidence hit by the weakest Existing Home Sales in four years) amplified the sell‑off, pressuring cyclicals like travel and lodging platforms. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $128.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

