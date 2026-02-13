Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.67.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total transaction of $1,105,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,986,872.20. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 5,588 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.60, for a total value of $2,585,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,848,144.80. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,936 shares of company stock worth $4,133,991. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $460.37 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

More Trane Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands TAM into high‑density data‑center cooling (LiquidStack), strengthening exposure to AI/hyperscale demand and potential long‑term revenue/margin upside. Acquisition Announcement

Acquisition expands TAM into high‑density data‑center cooling (LiquidStack), strengthening exposure to AI/hyperscale demand and potential long‑term revenue/margin upside. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations (Jan. 29 EPS and revenue beats) and the company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), signaling cash‑flow strength and returning capital to shareholders. Earnings & Company Details Dividend Coverage

Quarterly results beat expectations (Jan. 29 EPS and revenue beats) and the company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), signaling cash‑flow strength and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts have raised price targets and upgraded TT recently, supporting upside to the consensus valuation and helping underpin investor interest. Analyst Notes

Multiple analysts have raised price targets and upgraded TT recently, supporting upside to the consensus valuation and helping underpin investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~83%) with several funds adding to positions in recent quarters; that can stabilize shares but also mean larger blocks trade infrequently. (No single headline link.)

Institutional ownership remains high (~83%) with several funds adding to positions in recent quarters; that can stabilize shares but also mean larger blocks trade infrequently. (No single headline link.) Negative Sentiment: CEO David S. Regnery sold 5,588 shares (~$2.585M at ~$462.60 avg), reducing his stake by ~5.45% — a sizable, high‑visibility insider sale that likely triggered short‑term selling pressure. SEC Filing

CEO David S. Regnery sold 5,588 shares (~$2.585M at ~$462.60 avg), reducing his stake by ~5.45% — a sizable, high‑visibility insider sale that likely triggered short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares (~$1.105M at ~$462.70 avg), a ~3.8% cut to his holding — another senior officer liquidity event adding to downward momentum. SEC Filing

CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares (~$1.105M at ~$462.70 avg), a ~3.8% cut to his holding — another senior officer liquidity event adding to downward momentum. Negative Sentiment: Donald E. Simmons sold 822 shares (~$380k at ~$462.57 avg), a 17.7% reduction in his holding — notable for the percentage cut even if dollar size is smaller. SEC Filing

Donald E. Simmons sold 822 shares (~$380k at ~$462.57 avg), a 17.7% reduction in his holding — notable for the percentage cut even if dollar size is smaller. Negative Sentiment: CAO Elizabeth Elwell sold 137 shares (~$63k at ~$462.48 avg), a small (~1.9%) trim but part of the cluster of concurrent insider sales. SEC Filing

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.