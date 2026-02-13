Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

