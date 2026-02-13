Caprock Group LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 93.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $332.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $263.14 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.09.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $17,611,016. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

