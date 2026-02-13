Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,923 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Rising margins driven by full‑price demand: Q3 results and follow‑up analysis highlight a sharp margin surge attributed to full‑price selling and brand strength, suggesting pricing power that can offset cost and tariff pressures.

Holiday "viral" momentum is changing 2026 expectations: Coverage points to a viral holiday surge that's boosting traffic, full‑price conversion and the revenue/margin outlook for the year. That narrative supports higher earnings and multiple expansion.

Fashion‑week and brand relevance pickup: Positive press from New York Fashion Week (celebrity sightings and favorable reviews) reinforces luxury positioning and marketing momentum that can support continued demand.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Zacks upgraded RL to "strong‑buy" and several sell‑side firms have raised targets after the beat and margin commentary, which tends to lift sentiment and institutional demand.

Earnings beat and dividend profile: RL reported a Q3 beat (EPS and revenue growth) and maintains a modest dividend; these fundamentals underpin the bullish case but are already priced in to some extent.

Large insider sale by CEO: Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares (~$16.6M at ~$354/share), reducing his holding by ~35% — an event that can create short‑term selling pressure or investor questions about timing, despite his remaining ownership.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $363.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.54. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $420.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.06.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

