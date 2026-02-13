Freemont Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $217.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $251.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.