Cibc World Market Inc. Has $15.39 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,814 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $239.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.