Freemont Management S.A. Sells 1,413 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,886.25.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock opened at $2,007.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,067.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,196.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,723.90 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

