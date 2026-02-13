Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $150.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $633.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

